The week’s top stories in review

The week’s top stories in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows saw a North Vancouver woman shot multiple times, resulting in her crashing her car into a power pole in Pitt Meadows.

There was a shooting on Canada Day at approximately 9 p.m., and the 36-year-old woman, whom Ridge Meadows RCMP say was known to police, was driving eastbound on Old Dewdney Trunk Road when she was attacked.

The woman is in hospital, and police investigators would like to speak with anybody who has information about the incident.

Police said the shooting was targeted.

• Former Maple Ridge Mayor Ernie Daykin has announced he will join the race for the top job at city hall again during the October 2018 local elections.

With Mayor Nicole Read announcing she will not be running again, Daykin is the first candidate to step forward and say he wants the job.

Daykin has served six years as mayor, and 12 years in total on Maple Ridge council. He was defeated by Read in November 2014.

• A Fortis BC contractor told Michelle Purcell the gas company has to cut down 12 trees lining the front of her Maple Ridge property on 268th Street, because they are too close to the gas line. At the same time, city council told Maple Ridge Community Church it can’t cut a tree in its parking lot, to create more room for parking, due to environmental considerations.

• Police updated the shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Maple Ridge last week, saying the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they’re no longer seeking any witnesses to the incident. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment but no update of his condition has been provided.

“Thank you to those who have come forward and provided information,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis. “We understand the public’s interest in this case however, releasing any further specifics in relation to this file, at this time, could jeopardize our investigation.

• A study by students at Riverside secondary showed there has been a significant gap left in the social safety net in Maple Ridge after the closing of the Iron Horse Safe House in Maple Ridge.

Dale Hardy and his students will continue to advocate for the service, meeting with MLAs later this month.