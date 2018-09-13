Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding

The manager of a Vancouver store where wigs intended for kids with cancer were stolen says it’s been heartbreaking to call their families and break the news.

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding and one six-year-old girl wrote a letter to shop’s staff saying she wasn’t worried about her wig but wanted to make sure the employees were OK.

Some of the kids had skipped the first week of school so they could start classes with their new hair, she said. Now they’ll have to wait six weeks to two months for new ones.

Police said at least 150 wigs worth about $2,500 each were taken from the store early Friday morning. Among those, about 15 had been prepared for patients at BC Children’s Hospital, including kids with cancer and other medical conditions that involve hair loss like alopecia, Rae said.

The wigs for sick children are made with donated virgin hair, which means it hasn’t been dyed.

READ MORE: At least 150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

When the kids come in, staff measure their heads and look through pictures with them, so they can choose the colour, density and texture that they like. Then they find donated hair from about a dozen ponytails that fit the bill to construct the wigs.

It’s always a good feeling to call a child and say the wig is ready, Rae said.

“You know you can just see that look on someone’s face when it goes from sadness, because you know they have a tube out of their neck and a tube up their nose and they’ve got no hair,” Rae said. “And then when you put a wig on their head they just smile.”

Rae said the thief or thieves broke in through the business next door, which she said is under renovation.

“They broke into that then took a crowbar and just smashed through the wall and came into our place,” she said.

Police say they are looking for a man with long curly black hair, who was last seen walking away from the store carrying a large black garbage bag and wearing a denim or blue jacket.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said police need people to come forward with information and that it’s possible someone is in possession of one or more of the wigs without knowing they were stolen or intended for sick children.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Just Posted

Measles scare sends students and staff home

Maple Ridge secondary had 37 students, five staff absent

UPDATE: B.C. cities want laws to remove convicted local politicians

UBCM backs resolution from Pitt Meadows

Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Continuity on council important, as many newcomers to be elected

Clearing Maple Ridge’s camp complex for courts

Judges weigh each tent city individually

Big 25th Rivers Day soon on Maple Ridge’s Alouette River

Help provided to restore rearing ponds

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help

Tax, insurance cuts proposed for private land ‘fire smart’ efforts

First-ever mental health first aid course offered in Lower Mainland

New, free program hosted by the Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre

Wind and rain from Hurricane Florence’s leading edge lash Carolinas

Forecasters warn that the widening storm — and its likelihood of lingering around the coast day after day — will bring seawater surging onto land and torrential downpours.

Humboldt Broncos player joins his hometown Saskatoon Blades as coaching assistant

One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash that killed 16 people has joined his hometown Western Hockey League team as an assistant to the coaches.

Vancouver Park Board considers motion to identify, recognize First Nation names

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park may be up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past and pursues reconciliation.

B.C. drug users offered withdrawal medication similar to version yanked in 2014

Nearly 18,000 people were switched from methadone to Methadose in 2014.

All 20 First Nations sign Coastal GasLink pipeline agreement

The proposed 670 km pipeline would deliver natural gas to Kitimat’s LNG Canada facility

Most Read