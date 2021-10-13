There’s a new boss at Maple Ridge City Hall

Maple Ridge city council has promoted Scott Hartman to be the city’s new chief administrative officer (CAO).

Hartman was hired by the city eight months ago as general manager, parks, recreation and culture, and will now replace outgoing CAO Al Horsman, effective Nov. 1.

“A Canada-wide search was conducted through an executive recruitment firm to fill the role of CAO, and council is delighted that Mr. Hartman, as an internal candidate, won the competition,” said Mayor Mike Morden.

“We have every confidence that his past experience, passion, determination and connection with the city will be a driving force behind council achieving its vision for Maple Ridge. We look forward to a very bright future under Mr. Hartman’s leadership.”

Hartman came to Maple Ridge from the Township of Esquimalt, where he had been director of parks and rec since 2009. He has also worked for the City of Kamloops and the Regional District of Comox-Strathcona.

“I look forward to this opportunity and am excited at the prospect of working with council, staff and the community in this new role,” said Hartman. “Having grown up here, I am committed to the success of Maple Ridge.”

There has been rapid turnover in the top job at city hall – Hartman is the fourth CAO since May 2015.

Horsman was on the job less than two years, and resigned in June. He took over from Kelly Swift. She had been the general manager of parks, recreation and culture, and was appointed acting CAO after the retirement of Paul Gill in February of 2019.

Gill worked with the city for 31 years, but had only been in the CAO’s chair for a year and a half.

Gill was preceded by Ted Swabey, who was also in the position for less than two years.

Jim Rule retired as the last long-serving CAO in May 2015. He had been in the position 13 years.

A city press release lauded Horsman’s “major undertakings under council’s strategic plan, as well his commitment demonstrated through this transition.

Horsman will continue in an advisory capacity to Hartman and council.