Man is pleading for help after his puppies were stolen out of a house on May 11. Photo submitted

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

A Cranbrook man is reeling after someone broke into his home and stole five puppies and their father last week.

Angelo Polh, who lives near the old Canadian Tire building, said his 12-week-old puppies and their father, named Muggs, were taken overnight on May 11.

“They basically broke into my place,” he said. “I had the dogs in a room and Muggs in a kennel. They tool Muggs out of the kennel and took the puppies as well.”

The front door lock was busted, and Polh said he was upset once he realized the puppies were missing.

“They are like my kids,” he said.

The litter was a bully-pit mix that included two females and three males. The mother, which passed away a month ago, was a pitbull while the father was an American Bully.

“This was my first litter. To do an American bully and a pitbull together to make your bully pits is super rare,” said Polh. “I was lucky to have two compatible dogs and make it work. I was actually going to start a program for breeding these dogs.”

When he came home to find his dogs missing Polh contacted the police right away. He also had friends and family post on social media to get the awareness out, where they have had thousands of shares from across Canada, British Columbia and the U.S.

On May 13, Polh was tagged on in a post where the father had been found on the highway in Kitchener, B.C.

“It was great,” he said when he was reunited with Muggs.

“It felt awesome, that was one of the main things I wanted back was the dad specifically because he’s been with me or two years. The puppies, I’ve accepted they might not come back because it’s hard to find them. It happens so often people are smart enough not to post them on social media to get rid of them.”

However, Polh still holds on to some hope that he will get the puppies back.

“They might find one, but the chances of finding all five now, because they were ready to be sold are very slim,” he said.

Polh added the markings on the dogs are very unique so they will stand out. He can tell you every spot and marking on each of the five puppies.

“There was a set of twins — a boy and a girl — they look identical. Paws were completely white they were pure brindle and they each had a white tip on their tail and white stripe down the middle of their faces,” he described.

If anyone has information about the puppies, Polh encourages them to contact the Cranbrook RCMP or to message him on Facebook.

“I just hope someone phones and they are spotted and found so I can get them back. That’s what I’m hoping,” he said.


