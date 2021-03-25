Thief caught on camera stealing trailer from Maple Ridge business

Police have image of suspect, and his truck and licence plate

Police were able to get a clear image of the driver’s licence plate in a different image, before he connected the trailer. (Special to The News)

A thief who stole a trailer from a Maple Ridge business did everything but smile for the camera while his crime was captured on video.

Pat Thiphavong of the Elemental Surface Restoration said the theft occurred on Sunday morning at about 7 a.m., outside the business on 115A Avenue.

The culprit can be seen “scoping things out” beginning at about 6 a.m., and even attempting a theft from a neighbouring business.

Then at 7 a.m. he can be seen getting a grinder, cutting off the locks from the trailer, and hooking it up to his pickup – an older model, double cab, black Ford.

Fortunately, the licence plate of the truck could also be read in the video, and there was a clear image of the culprit.

The video has been turned over to the Ridge Meadows RCMP, who are investigating. As of Wednesday afternoon no arrests had yet been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Thiphavong said fortunately the equipment left inside the trailer was not critical to the business, but the trailer itself is expected to cost between $8,000 and $12,000 to replace.