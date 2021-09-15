Thieves hit Maple Ridge construction site

RCMP asking for public assistance, looking for witnesses

Police are seeking public assistance in locating distinctive steel pipes stolen this week.

On Monday, Sept. 13, at approximately 7 a.m. a construction site in the area of 11200 block of Lockwood Avenue was burglarized. A shipping container was broken into on the property with a Klemm drill remote being stolen, valued at approximately $10,000.

Four large metal pipes were stolen with the value of approximately $12,000. These pipes are approximately 8-12 feet long, and would require heavy machinery to move them.

If you were in the area, have dash camera footage, video surveillance of this incident or observed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area, or you have any information please contact Constable Hills at Ridge Meadows RCMP, 604-463-6251 and reference file #2021-18767 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.