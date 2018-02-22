Thieves make off with live trolley wires in Vancouver

Authorities warn that touching live wire can be deadly

Transit Police are warning that stealing live trolley wire is not only illegal – it can be deadly.

The latest pilfering in Vancouver showed a “total disregard for public safety,” police said Thursday, after thieves left live trolley wire dangling just feet from the sidewalk at the corner of Blanca Street and West 7th Avenue.

Two teens reported the hanging copper wire to police before anyone was hurt.

Police said live wire can carry up to 600 volts, and anyone who touched it would likely be killed.

Officers have responded to almost two dozen trolley wire thefts in the city in the past two years, with each incident costing up to $50,000 and causing lengthy delays.

“In addition to the criminal act of stealing the metal itself, it’s just plain deadly to be meddling with high-voltage wires,” said Crime Stoppers executive director Linda Annis.

“With the obvious dangers to both the thieves, and anyone else who might encounter downed wires, Transit Police needs to find the culprits and put a quick end to this.”

Anyone who might have seen something suspicious in the latest Vancouver incident is asked to call Transit Police at 604-515-8300, text them at 87 77 77 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

