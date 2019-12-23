Thieves stealing Christmas parcels

Maple Ridge police investigating mailbox thefts

Thieves are making the rounds of rural mailboxes in the last few days before Christmas, hoping to cash in on parcels and gifts.

Residents on Facebook reported boxes in a group mailbox on Rothsay Street were broken into last Wednesday night or Thursday morning, after someone pried open one of the big doors on the mail box. That included rifling the parcel box from which one resident said her daughter-in-law’s birthday present was stolen.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm we received a complaint of mailbox theft overnight and are performing a parallel investigation with Canada Post,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

Read more: Canada Post halts community mailbox conversion

On Friday, a resident reported that 14 mail boxes were broke into, also in east Maple Ridge, requiring residents to pick up their packages at the Canada Post Office on Lougheed Highway.

Police are investigating that theft as well.

Read more: Mail thieves caught on camera in Langley City

Langley RCMP are also investigating mail thefts.


