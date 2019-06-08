There are all kinds of treasures to be found at the Carboot Sale. (THE NEWS files)

Things to do this weekend

In Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

This weekend features some great things to do, including unique fundraisers.

Carboot sale:

The annual carboot sale is on this Saturday morning at Burnett Fellowship church at 20639 123 Ave.

The event runs until 1 p.m., and will feature a pancake breakfast, hot dog lunch, grab bag of candies, a cupcake walk and more.

There will also people selling clothes, tools, art, toys and more from their vehicles and set up on tables, all to benefit the Starfish Backpack Program.

Pupusas fundraiser:

The national Savladoran dish, along with homemade salsa and curtido (coleslaw) are featured in this fundraiser in support of medical care for those in the Sierra Madres. It goes Saturday a 5 to 6:15 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows VRC Church (19040 Lougheed Highway, beside the old Roosters) and you can reserve at pupusas@vancouverrivivalcentre.com with a suggested minimum donation of $10. Also available for pickup by texting 604-831-7417.

Live entertainment:

Kingfishers Waterfront Bar and Grill will have local musician Clay Scott performing, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Family Hoedown:

Saturday night will bring the Family Hoedown, again at Burnett Fellowship and as a benefit to the Starfish Backpack Program.

That event will run from 6-9:30 p.m., and is a rare chance for the whole family to learn how to square dance. There will be prizes for the best-dressed cowfolks, chili on a bun, snacks and an ice cream bar. The goal is to raise $5,000.

For information call 604-465-4418.

Burrards Game:

The Maple Ridge Burrards take on the Victoria Shamrocks at Cam Neely Arena at 6 p.m. The Burrards lead the WLA with a record of 4-1, and the Shamrocks have been uncharacteristically poor to start the season, having gone 1-3.

 


