Third fire along rail tracks in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows firefighters dealt with three fires along the railway tracks through the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The first two calls came in close together at approximately 2:30 p.m., and the larger of the two would stretch the length of an ice rink.

“The first two were most likely caused by sparks from a train passing by,” said fire chief Mike Larsson.

The first was along the tracks, west of Meadow Maples Way, and was approximately 30m in length.

The second was west of Harris Road by the CP intermodal yard and was approximately 60m in length.

“In both cases, it was dry vegetation along the tracks that was ignited,” said Larsson. “CP shut the tracks down for the safety of our members while we extinguished the fires. Both were contained and extinguished relatively quick.”

The third fire was called in at approximately 5 p.m., just south of the Otter Co-op, near Harris Road, along the tracks.

Larsson said an employee at the co-op noticed the fire and quickly responded to it with an extinguisher, then fire crews put it out completely when they arrived on scene.

“These fires are just one example of how dry vegetation is within Pitt Meadows and how quickly fires can ignite and grow,” he added. “Metro Vancouver lists our danger rating as high this week, as summer is upon us the safety risks are intensified.

“We ask that everyone do their part in preventing fires, including proper disposal of smoking materials.”

Larsson said insulated, re-usable cigarette pouches are available at the fire hall and city hall to assist in proper disposal of such materials.

He also noted that open burning is not permitted in Pitt Meadows during the summer season.

Larsson also offered a quick reminder that as the temperatures rise, they should not leave pets inside cars. Firefighters have already responded to a few of these calls this year, where they had to remove pets from hot vehicles for their safety.



