Pitt Meadows firefighters put out three fires along the CP Rail line on Tuesday. (THE NEWS/files)

Third fire along rail tracks in Pitt Meadows

Fire chief warns vegetation is dry and combustible

Pitt Meadows firefighters dealt with three fires along the railway tracks through the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The first two calls came in close together at approximately 2:30 p.m., and the larger of the two would stretch the length of an ice rink.

“The first two were most likely caused by sparks from a train passing by,” said fire chief Mike Larsson.

The first was along the tracks, west of Meadow Maples Way, and was approximately 30m in length.

The second was west of Harris Road by the CP intermodal yard and was approximately 60m in length.

RELATED: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows.

“In both cases, it was dry vegetation along the tracks that was ignited,” said Larsson. “CP shut the tracks down for the safety of our members while we extinguished the fires. Both were contained and extinguished relatively quick.”

The third fire was called in at approximately 5 p.m., just south of the Otter Co-op, near Harris Road, along the tracks.

Larsson said an employee at the co-op noticed the fire and quickly responded to it with an extinguisher, then fire crews put it out completely when they arrived on scene.

“These fires are just one example of how dry vegetation is within Pitt Meadows and how quickly fires can ignite and grow,” he added. “Metro Vancouver lists our danger rating as high this week, as summer is upon us the safety risks are intensified.

“We ask that everyone do their part in preventing fires, including proper disposal of smoking materials.”

Larsson said insulated, re-usable cigarette pouches are available at the fire hall and city hall to assist in proper disposal of such materials.

He also noted that open burning is not permitted in Pitt Meadows during the summer season.

Larsson also offered a quick reminder that as the temperatures rise, they should not leave pets inside cars. Firefighters have already responded to a few of these calls this year, where they had to remove pets from hot vehicles for their safety.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Police incident at west Maple Ridge mall
Next story
B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

Third fire along rail tracks in Pitt Meadows

Fire chief warns vegetation is dry and combustible

UPDATE: Police incident at west Maple Ridge mall

Save-On-Foods closed due to threat, police say

LETTER: The good and bad at Ridge Meadows Hospital

‘I drove to the hospital and paid $6.50 for parking.’

Maple Ridge outfielder back with Canada for Pan Am Games

Larissa Franklin one of four OFs on national women’s softball team.

Dog at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Miniature pinscher has painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome.

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

Men caught with illegal gun near Burnaby elementary school

They were sitting in a parked car near Cameron Elementary

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Most Read