Jaspaul Uppal is seen leaving the Abbotsford Police Department on Wednesday en route to his transfer to the Vancouver Airport and then to Peel Regional Police. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Third man arrested and charged for bus-terminal assault of man with austism in Ontario

Jaspaul Uppal turned himself in to Abbotsford Police over the weekend

The third and final man wanted for the assault of a man with autism in Ontario turned himself in to the Abbotsford Police Department over the weekend.

Jaspaul Uppal, 21, has now been returned to the Region of Peel in Ontario and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear today (Thursday) for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Uppal’s arrest last Wednesday.

The assault occurred on March 13 at 10:45 a.m. at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont.

The 29-year-old victim was sitting on the lower-level stairs when he was approached by three men, who surrounded him and then punched and kicked him several times.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The first of the three men to be arrested and charged with aggravated assault on March 23 was Parmvir (Parm) Chahil, 21, who police said was of no fixed address but has strong ties to Abbotsford.

Chahil was the alleged target of a drive-by shooting that occurred Sept, 2, 2015 at his home on Promontory Court in Abbotsford.

That shooting resulted in the death of Chahil’s next-door neighbour, 74-year-old Ping Shun Ao, who was struck by a stray bullet.

Also charged around the same time as Chahil was his mother, Hardip Padda, 44, and his brother Harmanvir Chahil, 18. They were both charged with accessory after the fact.

The second man arrested and charged with aggravated assault in relation to the bus terminal assault was Ronjot Dhami, 25, of Surrey. He was arrested March 26 by Peel Regional Police.

BELOW: Video of assault. Footage might be disturbing to some viewers.

 

Parmvir Chahil

Ronjot Singh Dhami

UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away
VIDEO: B.C. aHUS patient in need of kidney donation

