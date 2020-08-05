‘Absolutely not okay’: B.C. woman outraged at garbage-choked Harrison campsite

Dee Hudson’s Facebook post of copious amounts of garbage at a Harrison campsite has garnered online attention this week. Hudson’s group cleaned up as much as they could; the Facebook community expressed outrage and disgust at the partygoers’ behaviour. (Contributed photos/Dee Hudson)
Dee Hudson’s Facebook post of copious amounts of garbage at a Harrison campsite has garnered online attention this week. Hudson’s group cleaned up as much as they could; the Facebook community expressed outrage and disgust at the partygoers’ behaviour. (Contributed photos/Dee Hudson)
Dee Hudson’s Facebook post of copious amounts of garbage at a Harrison campsite has garnered online attention this week. Hudson’s group cleaned up as much as they could; the Facebook community expressed outrage and disgust at the partygoers’ behaviour. (Contributed photos/Dee Hudson)

A B.C. woman is appalled after a visit to a litter-clogged campsite near Harrison Hot Springs.

Dee Hudson’s Facebook post expressing her disgust has gained traction. She posted three photos of a huge mess left behind along the river bank, including a full beer pong setup (table included), chip bags, beer cans, camping chairs, tarps and more. The original post on the “Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C.” Facebook page has been shared more than 2,000 times.

“Shame on you for leaving this,” Hudson wrote in an open letter. “This is absolutely not okay, if anyone can go in for the rest to help out the dumb dumbs who don’t know pack in and pack out.”

Other outdoor enthusiast were equally unimpressed.

“Ugh, why do people have to be so stupid,” Shay Stuart asked.

“These are the people that wreck it for others and get [expletive] shut down,” Brad McNeil commented. “What a shame.”

Additionally, Hudson said one of the women who was at the party reportedly came to where Hudson and her group were camping nearby, looking to get a ride home because she had reportedly been left behind.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

EnvironmentHarrison Hot Springs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Less traffic heading to Golden Ears park
Next story
Canadian company urges human trials after COVID-19 vaccine results in mice

Just Posted

Less traffic heading to Golden Ears park

Number of vehicles accessing the Maple Ridge park down during the long weekend

Drive-thru food truck fest comes to Maple Ridge

Cotton candy, tacos, fried chicken, and more at Albion Fairgrounds, Aug 8-9

Maple Ridge hockey player hunting a Stanley Cup

Brad Hunt got into his first NHL playoff game against the Vancouver Canucks

Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Fraser Health is on site implementing outbreak protocols at the seniors care facility

Garden hoses used to douse townhouse fire in Pitt Meadows

Nobody was injured

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

B.C. scientist, 63, protests in trees set to be removed for Trans Mountain pipeline

Tim Takaro is reaching new heights as he tries to stall the pipeline expansion project in New Westminster

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

‘Absolutely not okay’: B.C. woman outraged at garbage-choked Harrison campsite

She and her group packed away what they could

Dinosaurs revived for animatronic auction in Langley

More than 500 robot dinosaurs, fossils, and exhibition gear are going on the block Aug. 6

UPDATE: Slow growth for wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs

Fire now burns 12 hectares, grew by 2 hectares overnight

B.C. paramedics responded to a record-breaking 2,700 overdose calls in July

Province pledges $10.5 million for expansion of overdose prevention response

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Earlier in July both Pfizer and Moderna reported positive results from smaller trials

Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

J.T. Miller leads Vancouver with goal and an assist

Most Read