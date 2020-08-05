‘Absolutely not okay’: B.C. woman outraged at garbage-choked Harrison campsite

Dee Hudson’s Facebook post of copious amounts of garbage at a Harrison campsite has garnered online attention this week. Hudson’s group cleaned up as much as they could; the Facebook community expressed outrage and disgust at the partygoers’ behaviour. (Contributed photos/Dee Hudson) Dee Hudson’s Facebook post of copious amounts of garbage at a Harrison campsite has garnered online attention this week. Hudson’s group cleaned up as much as they could; the Facebook community expressed outrage and disgust at the partygoers’ behaviour. (Contributed photos/Dee Hudson) Dee Hudson’s Facebook post of copious amounts of garbage at a Harrison campsite has garnered online attention this week. Hudson’s group cleaned up as much as they could; the Facebook community expressed outrage and disgust at the partygoers’ behaviour. (Contributed photos/Dee Hudson)

A B.C. woman is appalled after a visit to a litter-clogged campsite near Harrison Hot Springs.

Dee Hudson’s Facebook post expressing her disgust has gained traction. She posted three photos of a huge mess left behind along the river bank, including a full beer pong setup (table included), chip bags, beer cans, camping chairs, tarps and more. The original post on the “Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C.” Facebook page has been shared more than 2,000 times.

“Shame on you for leaving this,” Hudson wrote in an open letter. “This is absolutely not okay, if anyone can go in for the rest to help out the dumb dumbs who don’t know pack in and pack out.”

Other outdoor enthusiast were equally unimpressed.

“Ugh, why do people have to be so stupid,” Shay Stuart asked.

“These are the people that wreck it for others and get [expletive] shut down,” Brad McNeil commented. “What a shame.”

Additionally, Hudson said one of the women who was at the party reportedly came to where Hudson and her group were camping nearby, looking to get a ride home because she had reportedly been left behind.

