This week, time to celebrate youth in Maple Ridge

Events planned throughout the city

Maple Ridge’s future stars in the making will be taking to the stage all this week to celebrate Youth Week.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre, located downtown, will be the focal point for many, but not all of the activities, which begin Tuesday.

This is the 23rd year for Youth Week, notes Brian Patel, with the City of Maple Ridge.

“We have tons of stuff going on this year. What we want to do is promote the positive power of youth. There are so many talents and things that the kids do.”

He asked everyone to get involved “to embrace the spirit of Youth Week.”

This week’s events:

(Tuesday, May 1)

• Youth Fitness Orientation, May 1 – Youth will get a free Maple Ridge Leisure Centre gym orientation with a free one-week membership. Sign-up and secure a spot for an orientation at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. Orientation times are 3:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.;

• Summer Plan Slam, May 1, 7:30 p.m. – Kids can stop into the Greg Moore Youth Centre and share ideas for summer trips while enjoying some free pizza;

• Youth Mentorship Program, May 1 to Aug. 18 – 12 youth mentors will be at the Thomas Haney Action park every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., from Saturday through Thursday, their role being to positively promote youth, promote education on safety and be a role model for other users of the park;

• Tournament Night, May 2, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Greg Moore Youth Centre will be hosting a free youth tournament night, come out join our air hockey, pool, fireball and ping pong mini-tournaments;

• Youth Improv Night, May 3, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Come out and join us for a night of laughs. Be a part of the show, or just sit back and enjoy;

• Mentorship BBQ, May 4, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Celebrate the opening of the Thomas Haney Skate Park for the 2018 season. There will be free hot dogs, drinks and snacks available;

• WHOMP, May 5 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. – The annual Greg Moore Youth Centre sleepover is back and will keep youth engaged all night long. Pool and fireball tournaments will happen throughout the night;

• Cinema Night, May 6, 7 p.m. – Catch a movie on the big screen with popcorn and snacks;

• Youth Talent Show, May 7, 7 p.m. – Takes place at The ACT Arts Centre, a great opportunity for our community to see youth shine, with more than 20 acts, this year’s show will be the biggest yet (for tickets, visit https://www.theactmapleridge.org/buy-tickets/other-presentations/2018-youth-talent-night/ or by phone at 604-476-2787);

• CRE8 Youth Day, May 7 – Workshops with arts industry professionals, special effects makeup, acting, game design and silks, plus prizes, swag and food. Tickets are $5 and include access to the Youth Talent Show.

Register at The ACT Arts Centre. www.theactmapleridge.org/CRE8.

