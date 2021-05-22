Golden Ears Provincial Park is expected to be busy this Victoria Day long weekend. (The News file)

Golden Ears Provincial Park is expected to be busy this Victoria Day long weekend. (The News file)

Thousands expected at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake parks this Victoria Day long weekend

Operating manager urging public to be patient

With sunny, warm weather in the forecast, another busy long weekend is expected at both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks.

Don’t be surprised if the gates to the parks are closed because of the amount of people, said Stu Burgess, operating manager for both parks.

Last weekend about 7,500 vehicles entered Golden Ears park and almost 2,000 entered Rolley Lake park, noted Burgess.

This weekend all campgrounds are full at both parks, and there will be no first-come first-serve. As of yet, B.C. Parks has not yet made an announcement on whether day passes will be implemented for the summer.

Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, put out a notice Thursday, May 20, to urge people to be cautious when it comes to open flame.

From April 1 to May 19, 2021, 214 wildfires have burned about 2,147 hectares of land in the province. And, according to the Ministry, of those fires, 168, or about 79 per cent, were caused by people.

“I hope British Columbians enjoy the Victoria Day long weekend, but I also encourage them to use caution with any activity that could spark a wildfire,” said Conroy.

READ MORE: Golden Ears Provincial Park sees 10,000 vehicles over Easter

“Human-caused fires are completely preventable and can unnecessarily divert firefighting resources from naturally occurring wildfires,” she added.

Burgess noted that the fire danger rating in both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake parks is currently low. So far this summer he has had to warn a few campers that their fire was too large.

Campfires must not be larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres wide, according to Ministry guidelines.

READ MORE: Starting July 27, 2020, visitors must have a day pass for Golden Ears Provincial Park

Other fire safety tips from the Ministry include:

• Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other combustible material.

• Maintain a fireguard around your campfire. This is a fuel-free area where all flammable materials, including grass, leaves, kindling, etc.) have been removed right down to the soil.

• Never leave a campfire unattended.

• Have a shovel or at least eight litres of water available to properly extinguish the campfire.

• Make sure the ashes are cool to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Burgess reiterated the Ministry’s warning to never leave a campfire unattended, even for a few minutes.

Also, he added, never pour flammable liquids onto a campfire to help it burn better, and always make sure to completely extinguish a fire when checking out of the campsite.

Ultimately Burgess is urging the public to be patient if there are line-ups this weekend to get into either park.

“Maintain social distancing and have fun,” he said.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgeMissionPitt Meadows

Previous story
Scientists release maps of B.C. old growth forests, urge province to stop cutting
Next story
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Just Posted

Navdeep Thandi has recently been “experimenting” with the family’s new drone and managed to capture “a few nice shots” around Maple Ridge, including Alouette Lake and the Thomas Haney Secondary/Telosky Hill area of town. (Special to The News)
SHARE: As viewed from on high

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Supt. Wendy Mehat is officially announced as the new Ridge Meadows RCMP officer in charge. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo/ Special to The News)
New RCMP superintendent feels ready for challenges of the position

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows’ new top cop wants focus on more grassroots policing

Golden Ears Provincial Park is expected to be busy this Victoria Day long weekend. (The News file)
Thousands expected at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake parks this Victoria Day long weekend

Operating manager urging public to be patient

Port of Vancouver map outlines changes proposed through Pitt Meadows.
LETTER: Port clarifies noise mitigation steps for rail upgrades

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority explains it will ‘go above and beyond’ required efforts

The spray parks and water features in Maple Ridge are opening for the first day on Saturday. (The News files)
Maple Ridge spray parks open for season on Saturday

Smaller water features also open to public, no registration required

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Most Read