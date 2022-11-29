Thousands expected to attend annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration

The Dec. 2 event will feature Community Service Awards, photos with Santa, live music, and more

Christmas in Pitt Meadows provides an opportunity to get photos taken with Santa, and also has a station set up to write him a letter. (The News)

Every year, thousands of locals come down to Spirit Square to see the beauty of the Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration.

This year, the event will return to its hybrid indoor and outdoor format, which City of Pitt Meadows manager of communication and community engagement, Carolyn Baldridge, explained should help to distribute the crowd more evenly.

READ MORE: Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

With approximately 5,000 people attending last year’s event, and even more expected this year, the city is bringing in plenty of entertainment options to keep the audience engaged.

Inside of the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, a main stage will host a wide variety of shows, including the 2022 Community Service Awards ceremony, which Baldridge said will select the winners from the 39 nominations the city received this year. And anyone who is unable to watch the Community Service Awards in person will be able to check out the live stream of the ceremony on the city’s Facebook page.

Here is a look at the indoor stage schedule:

• Peter G-G (4-4:15 p.m.)

• The Dimes: Retro Vocal Trio (4:15-5 p.m.)

• Showstoppers Academy (5-5:30 p.m.)

• Caminando Carolers (5:30-6 p.m.)

• Community Service Awards (6-6:30 p.m.)

• Norden the Magician (6:45-7:30 p.m.)

The recreation centre will also have several other activities set up to entertain children and adults alike.

For the kids, there will be a kids’ zone containing crafts, games, and cookie decorating. They will also have the opportunity to get their photo taken with Santa, write a letter to Santa, and participate in the tree decorating contest.

Families can check out the artisan market, which will be filled with plenty of local vendors, or enjoy the music being played throughout the building.

RELATED: Christmas Haven returns to Maple Ridge with Dec. 24 celebration

Outside of the recreation centre, there will also be several forms of entertainment scattered throughout Spirit Square.

Here is a look at the outdoor stage schedule:

• Peter G-G (4:30-4:45 p.m.)

• Maple Ridge Secondary School Choir (5:30-6 p.m.)

• Annual tree lighting (6:35-6:45 p.m.)

• Caminando Carolers (6:45-7:15 p.m.)

There will also be photo stations set up outside, food trucks on-site, holiday train rides being offered, and games of road hockey being played, which children are able to participate in as long as they bring their own hockey stick.

The City of Pitt Meadows is encouraging anyone who plans on attending the event to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation to the food bank.

“Boxes for the food bank will be set up inside the lobby of the recreation centre and cash donations can be given to staff at the front desk,” said Baldridge.

“Residents are also encouraged to recycle their broken Christmas lights. There will be a bin available in the lobby for the month of December to drop them off.”

Christmas in Pitt Meadows will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at https://www.pittmeadows.ca/our-community/events/.