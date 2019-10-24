Thousands expected to celebrate the night in Maple Ridge

Ghouls and goblins of all ages turned out to watch the fireworks and enjoy the festivities for Celebrate the Night in Memorial Peace Park last year. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The fourth annual Celebrate the Night will transform Memorial Peace Park into a wonderland of interactive displays.

This year’s theme is ‘Light and Shadow,’ which includes a light labyrinth.

The festival will take place Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a fireworks finale at 7:30 p.m.

The annual, free family-friend event will feature new activities, according to Ross Monroe, special events coordinator. That includes massive game pieces, similar to the child’s game Jacks that involves throwing geometric shapes and a rubber ball.

“This year we’ve added a couple of different interactive components to the event,” he said. “One of the main attractions that we’re going to be having is a group of seven foot LED JAX installations that people can stack on top of each other”

The three hour event will include live performances, a costume contest, crafts, food trucks, storytelling, and much more.

The costume contest will include five age categories. Costumes will be judged on originally, design, and visual impact. Bonus points will be given to costumes that represent Maple Ridge or are homemade. Everyone is invited to attend the contest, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the ACT Arts Centre.

“On the interaction side as well, we do have a group coming in called Mind of a Snail, a puppetry company, that’s going to be doing some light installations in the gym,” said Monroe.

New this year will be a pumpkin carving demonstration.

“We are having an artist come in to do some different pumpkin art pieces on-site,” Monroe added.

Organizers expect about 5,000 to 8,000 visitors, so it’s best to plan ahead.

Underground parking is available on-site, as well as limited parking around the site. The underground parking can be accessed from either Dewdney Trunk Road or Edge Street entrances. Access to the park from 224th Street will be blocked for the event.

For a full schedule of events visit mapleridge.ca/1758/Celebrate-the-Night.

