Ghouls and goblins of all ages turned out to watch the fireworks and enjoy the festivities for Celebrate the Night in Memorial Peace Park last year. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Thousands expected to celebrate the night in Maple Ridge

The fourth annual family-friendly event is happening Sunday at Memorial Peace Park

The fourth annual Celebrate the Night will transform Memorial Peace Park into a wonderland of interactive displays.

This year’s theme is ‘Light and Shadow,’ which includes a light labyrinth.

The festival will take place Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a fireworks finale at 7:30 p.m.

The annual, free family-friend event will feature new activities, according to Ross Monroe, special events coordinator. That includes massive game pieces, similar to the child’s game Jacks that involves throwing geometric shapes and a rubber ball.

READ MORE: Local museums host family-fun Halloween activities

“This year we’ve added a couple of different interactive components to the event,” he said. “One of the main attractions that we’re going to be having is a group of seven foot LED JAX installations that people can stack on top of each other”

The three hour event will include live performances, a costume contest, crafts, food trucks, storytelling, and much more.

The costume contest will include five age categories. Costumes will be judged on originally, design, and visual impact. Bonus points will be given to costumes that represent Maple Ridge or are homemade. Everyone is invited to attend the contest, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the ACT Arts Centre.

“On the interaction side as well, we do have a group coming in called Mind of a Snail, a puppetry company, that’s going to be doing some light installations in the gym,” said Monroe.

New this year will be a pumpkin carving demonstration.

“We are having an artist come in to do some different pumpkin art pieces on-site,” Monroe added.

Organizers expect about 5,000 to 8,000 visitors, so it’s best to plan ahead.

Underground parking is available on-site, as well as limited parking around the site. The underground parking can be accessed from either Dewdney Trunk Road or Edge Street entrances. Access to the park from 224th Street will be blocked for the event.

For a full schedule of events visit mapleridge.ca/1758/Celebrate-the-Night.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hydro to lower Alouette Lake by six metres this summer
Next story
B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

Just Posted

Thousands expected to celebrate the night in Maple Ridge

The fourth annual family-friendly event is happening Sunday at Memorial Peace Park

Cow cam shows spring day on Maple Ridge farm

Facebook page shows videos of farm life

Pumpkin Cross race this Saturday

Maple Ridge’s costumed bike competition celebrates its 13th Halloween

Canada’s leaders need to tamp down the rhetoric: departing MP

Candidates review 2019 federal election

Cranberry yield ‘down significantly’

Hopcott Farms reported half the yield of last year

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Wayne Morrissey ‘can feel the give in the floor’ of his West End suite

Quidditch teams to play ‘Harry Potter’-inspired sport at regional tourney in Surrey

Western Canadian championship to involve seven teams at November event

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Cold front to bring rain, wind gusts to Lower Mainland

Gusts of up to 80 kilometres are expected in western reaches

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

Most Read