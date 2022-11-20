Thousands expected to flock to Maple Ridge Christmas Craft Fair

80 vendors will be at the Dec. 3 craft fair hosted by the Christian Life Assembly Church

Damali Adomi is a member of the Maple Ridge Craft Fair Team, who is in charge of organizing the annual Christmas Craft Fair taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Damali Adomi Facebook/The News)

Coming back to Maple Ridge this December is the annual Christmas Craft Fair hosted by the Christian Life Assembly Church.

The inaugural in-person event last year saw pretty good support from the community, according to Damali Adomi, one of the organizers of the event.

“Last year we had over 2,000 shoppers attend, and we’re hoping for a good turnout again this year,” said Adomi.

Adomi explained that demand for vendor spots has been so big this year that the slots completely filled up more than five weeks before the craft fair is scheduled to take place.

This event will involve 80 vendors selling a variety of handcrafted goods from a mix of both indoor and outdoor booths.

“We want shoppers to support our local quality crafters, as well as connect with each other,” said Adomi.

“There’ll be live music, special ‘character’ appearances, auction baskets to raise money for our Maple Ridge City Serve program, and lots of really great vendors.”

This City Serve program is a recurring community outreach service that the church provides, where they often distribute food to locals in need.

RELATED: Create Christmas signs for Maple Ridge hospital fundraiser

In addition to purchasing items from locals, attendees will also have the chance to give something back to locals by bringing an unwrapped gift to the craft fair. Gifts for any age are being accepted, with all donated items being distributed to underprivileged families in the community.

There will also be a kettle on-site to collect cash donations for the Salvation Army.

READ MORE: Salvation Army starts kettle campaign starts Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Maple Ridge Christmas Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Maple Ridge branch of the Christian Life Assembly Church, located at 11756 232 St. The craft fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.