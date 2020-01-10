Thousands in Maple Ridge again without power

The outage occurred just before 10 a.m., east of 240th Street, west of 268th Street, south of Dewdney Trunk Road and north of 98th Avenue.

Power is out to close to 2,000 customers in Maple Ridge a day after an outage affected more than triple that, due to a vehicle collision that sheared a downtown Hydro pole.

The current outage occurred just before 10 a.m., east of 240th Street, west of 268th Street, south of Dewdney Trunk Road and north of 98th Avenue.

It is affecting more than 1,850 customers, according to B.C. Hydro, and currently under investigation.

Thursday, more than 7,600 customers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were without power and three people were stuck in elevators after a motor vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

A grey CUV hit a power pole on Dewdney Trunk Road, near 228th Street, just after 2:30 p.m.

One man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but had been sitting up and was conscious.

RELATED: Vehicle collision knocks out power to 7,600 Maple Ridge customers.

During the outages, Maple Ridge firefighters were called about three people stuck in elevators in apartment buildings along Dewdney Trunk in the downtown area, as well as about alarms ringing.

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner said the collision destroyed the Hydro pole, causing east-west power lines to fall on top of those running north-south.

 


