The eye of Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station. (Alexander Gerst/NASA)

Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

About 440 Canadians have registered in areas near hurricane Florence; 3,446 near typhoon Mangkhut

Global Affairs Canada says thousands of Canadians are in the path of extreme weather expected to hit the U.S. and Southeast Asia.

The department says 440 Canadians have registered in areas expected to be impacted by hurricane Florence, while 3,446 Canadians have registered in areas expected to be impacted by typhoon Mangkhut.

It says 149 Canadians have registered in areas that tropical storm Isaac could affect.

Global Affairs noted that registration is voluntary, so the numbers are only estimates.

The department says it is ready to provide consular assistance to Canadians if required, and travel to the U.S. east coast should be avoided, especially from Edisto Beach in South Carolina to Duck, N.C.

Forecasters still aren’t sure where exactly hurricane Florence will make landfall, but they expect it will cover the North Carolina and South Carolina line.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities began evacuating thousands of people Thursday in the path of typhoon Mangkhut, which has been categorized as a super typhoon with powerful winds and gusts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says
Next story
Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Just Posted

Measles scare sends students and staff home

Maple Ridge secondary had 37 students, five staff absent

UPDATE: B.C. cities want laws to remove convicted local politicians

UBCM backs resolution from Pitt Meadows

Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Continuity on council important, as many newcomers to be elected

Clearing Maple Ridge’s camp complex for courts

Judges weigh each tent city individually

Big 25th Rivers Day soon on Maple Ridge’s Alouette River

Help provided to restore rearing ponds

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Neighbours angry at slow B.C. RCMP response to violent, chaotic party

A community on Westside Road feels they are not properly protected by RCMP

Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1.

Ailing orca at centre of international rescue efforts missing for days

U.S. and Canadian researchers last saw J50 on Friday, Sept. 7, and have since spotted her JPod

Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help

Tax, insurance cuts proposed for private land ‘fire smart’ efforts

Most Read