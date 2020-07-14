Police seized $75,000 worth of stolen good including 3,300 pounds of rice from a Langley warehouse on June 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Thousands of dollars of stolen rice traced to Langley warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Police have recovered $75,000 worth of stolen goods, including 3,300 pounds of rice, from a Langley warehouse.

A statement released Tuesday, July 14, by the Burnaby RCMP Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST), said the investigation began with the theft of a large shipping container of rice.

On May 10, 2020, officers received a report that a container full of rice, worth an estimated $20,000, had been stolen from a business in South Burnaby.

READ ALSO: Langley thieves make off with $10,000 worth of remote control cars

In mid-June, police received a tip that some of the stolen rice was being sold online and in public.

Further investigation led police to a warehouse in Langley.

On June 26, 2020, police executed a search warrant at the Langley warehouse and found the rice, along with 26 pallets of sandals, 400 packages of paper towels, a “large quantity” of toilet paper and diapers, a crate of ammunition, and more than $1,500 cash.

READ ALSO: Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

Burnaby RCMP Insp. Matt Toews called it “a stock pile of stolen goods on a commercial scale.”

No charges have been laid yet.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police seized $75,000 worth of stolen good including 3,300 pounds of rice from a Langley warehouse on June 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Mission spray park closed after children suffer swollen eyes, burns

Just Posted

Maple Ridge goaltender taking talents to Junior A squad in Saskatchewan

Eric Clark, 18, undefeated with North VanWolf Pack this season; graduated from SRT with straight As

BC SPCA asking Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to take the No Hot Pets pledge

The BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls a year about hot animals in cars

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief loses battle with cancer

Leaves behind his wife and two sons

You-pick blueberry producers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows invite the public

Wednesday is Blueberry Day in B.C.

Free film for Ridge residents to mark Plastic Free July

The Story of Plastic can be viewed for free on any device

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Thousands of dollars of stolen rice traced to Langley warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

UPDATE: Mission spray park closed after children suffer swollen eyes, burns

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Surrey’s first Ethics Commissioner brings ‘objectivity’ to the job

Vancouver lawyer Reece Harding is Surrey’s first Ethics Commissioner, also a first for B.C.

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

19 times on 19th birthday: Langley teen goes from crutches to conquering Abby Grind

Kaden Van Buren started at midnight on Saturday. By 3 p.m. he had completed the trek 19 times.

Most Read