Thousands of doses of suspected fentanyl, meth in Ridge Meadows RCMP bust

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have busted an alleged drug dealer from Langley and seized thousands of doses of what they suspect is fentanyl and meth, as well as illegal firearms.

The Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) started an investigation into the illicit drug trade in October of 2020, said Const. Julie Klaussner.

Police used tactical surveillance methods, and observed “multiple alleged drug transactions occurring throughout Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.”

The SEU gathered strong evidence identifying a man who was allegedly supplying drugs to known drug traffickers throughout both communities and connected the man to a residence in Langley, said Klaussner.

On March 25, Langley resident Michael Taff was arrested and a search warrant was executed on the Langley home. This resulted in the seizure of:

• Two kilograms of pre-packaged alleged methamphetamine (approximately 18,940 doses)

• 1.5 kg of alleged high-concentration fentanyl in brick form (approximately 14,435 doses)

• A Kel-Tec Sub-2000 pistol calibre carbine

• A .22 calibre Luger pistol

• A Grendel P30 .22 calibre pistol

• More than $7,000 in cash

On March 30, Taff appeared in provincial court. He is being charged with seven counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order, three counts of storage of a firearm contrary to regulation, and driving while prohibited.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Laboratory results are pending to confirm the nature of the narcotics, and further drug-related charges are expected.

Taff was remanded until his next court date, March 31.