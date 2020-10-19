Thousands vote early or by mail in Maple Ridge area

Thousands of people have either voted early or requested mail-in ballots in Maple Ridge provincial ridings. (Black Press Media File)

At least 10 per cent of eligible voters have already cast provincial election ballots in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadow area ridings, according to numbers released by Elections BC.

Numbers released today by Elections BC show that in the Maple Ridge-Mission riding, 4,647 people had cast ballots at advance polls by Sunday, Oct. 18, with three days of advance voting yet to run. There are an estimated 47,402 registered voters in the riding.

In Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, numbers were even higher, with 5,399 people voting by Sunday, out of 45,095 registered voters.

The advance voting numbers do not include the large numbers of people expected to vote by mail-in ballot this year.

As of midnight on Oct. 18, about 725,000 mail-in ballots had been requested across B.C., and Elections BC had already received 235,800 of them back in the mail, about 33 per cent of those requested.

The number of mail-in ballots requested by riding were:

• Maple Ridge-Mission: 9,088

• Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows: 9,018

The large numbers of mail-in ballots will make the election results uncertain on Oct. 24, election day. They are typically counted after in-person ballots.

