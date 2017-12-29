Thousands without power due to winter storm in Fraser Valley

Close to 9,000 customers are without power, BC Hydro says

Crews now clearing close to 30 cm of snow and more expected to fall, until a brief reprieve at midnight #HopeBC #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/KJi5I5KDcj — The Hope Standard (@HopeStandard) December 29, 2017

Close to 9,000 customers in the Fraser Valley are waking up to no power this morning, following a winter storm that Environment Canada is warning will continue today.

A majority of the customers impacted are in Abbotsford and Mission, according to BC Hydro, which says crews have been deployed to many of the outages.

“Difficult conditions and extensive damage may mean longer outage durations for some customers,” it said in a statement. “Individual restoration times may vary and will be provided when available. The safety of the public and our crews remains our top priority.”

Good morning everyone! Please use caution while driving this morning. Some branches have fallen on the road due to the heavy ice and we have reports of black ice in certain area. Be safe out there! — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) December 29, 2017

The Fraser Valley was hit with freezing rain beginning Thursday morning.

In its newest alerts, Environment Canada says a strengthening storm just west of Washington State will be sending warm, moist air into the Fraser Valley region, causing more freezing rain for Abbotsford, mixed with winter storm warning for Chilliwack and Hope.

In Abbotsford, freezing rain will likely begin near mid-morning and last through mid-evening before the wind shifts to onshore and precipitation becomes a rain-snow mix, forecasters warn.

In Chilliwack, residents can expect freezing rain throughout the day, before switching to snow. About 20 cm is expected to fall overnight.

In Hope, heavy snow is the main threat, Environment Canada says, with 20 to 30 cm expected between Friday and Saturday.