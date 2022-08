Thousands of homes in Maple Ridge are without power this morning. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)

Thousands of homes in Maple Ridge are without power this morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, there are 3,762 houses without power from east of 216 Street and west of 244 Street, and from south of 129 Avenue to north of Lougheed Highway.

Power has been off since 8:41 a.m., according to BC Hydro, and crews are on site investigating.

BC Hydro estimates that power will be restored by 12:30 p.m..

READ ALSO: Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

ALSO: BC Hydro fined $678,000 for workplace violation near Revelstoke

BCHydromaple ridge