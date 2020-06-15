BC Hydro crews are on scene at a power outage in Maple Ridge. (Google maps)

Updated: Thousands without power in Maple Ridge

About 2,200 households initially affected

Thousands of residents were without power in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon.

The outage that initially affected 2,193 households took place at 12:36 p.m., June 15, and spanned a wide area east of 240A Street and north of Lougheed Highway, according to BC Hydro.

By 1:15 only 418 households were without power between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway and east of 280th Street.

Crews are still on site and the outage is under investigation.

• More to follow

 

