Updated: Thousands without power in Maple Ridge

BC Hydro crews are on scene at a power outage in Maple Ridge. (Google maps)

Thousands of residents were without power in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon.

The outage that initially affected 2,193 households took place at 12:36 p.m., June 15, and spanned a wide area east of 240A Street and north of Lougheed Highway, according to BC Hydro.

By 1:15 only 418 households were without power between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway and east of 280th Street.

Crews are still on site and the outage is under investigation.

• More to follow

