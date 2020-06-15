Updated: Thousands without power in Maple Ridge

Thousands of residents were without power in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon.
The outage that initially affected 2,193 households took place at 12:36 p.m., June 15, and spanned a wide area east of 240A Street and north of Lougheed Highway, according to BC Hydro.
By 1:15 only 418 households were without power between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway and east of 280th Street.
Crews are still on site and the outage is under investigation.
• More to follow
