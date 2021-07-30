Three arrested attempting to steal fibre optic cable in West Vancouver

Three arrested for attempting to steal fibre optic cable in West Vancouver. (Twitter/@WestVanPolice)

Police recommending charges against three people – from Maple Ridge, Surrey, and Langley

A Maple Ridge woman, a woman from Surrey, and a man from Langley have been arrested in West Vancouver for allegedly attempting to steal fibre optic cables worth thousands of dollars.

Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, July 26, a resident called police upon hearing the sound of power tools being used within the area of the 4000 block of Almondel Road, explained Sgt. Mark McLean with the West Vancouver Police Department.

Several officers responded to the call.

“They saw evidence of an offence, where people were stealing or attempting to steal wiring, commercial wiring,” said McLean.

“We deployed one of our police dogs who tracked and found eventually three people hiding in different locations in the area,” he said.

McLean did not know how much damage was done to the wires but said police are recommending the trio – a 21-year-old woman from Maple Ridge, a 29-year-old woman from Surrey, and a 27-year-old man from Langley – be charged for theft over $5,000, and for mischief over $5,000.

RELATED: Cable theft leaves Telus customers without service in Pitt Meadows

Because of the general affluence of the community, oftentimes, property crime in West Van is a destination crime, as opposed to a crime done by people who actually reside there, added McLean, noting none of the suspects were from the area.

READ MORE: Four arrested after two incidents of catalytic converter thefts in Maple Ridge

The trio’s first court appearance is on Nov. 3 in North Vancouver.

