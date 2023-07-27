Metro Vancouver Transit Police car. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police car. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

3 arrested for violent ‘unprovoked’ attack near Surrey SkyTrain station

2 victims were stabbed and 3rd struck on his head and bear-sprayed in the face

Three men have been arrested in connection with what Transit Police say was an unprovoked attack on three other men near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station on June 21.

“Allegedly, one victim was stabbed in the back, another victim was stabbed in the chest, and a third victim was struck in the head with an object and bear-sprayed in the face,” Const. Amanda Steed said. Emergency Health Services (EHS) took two of the victims to hospital.

“All three men have since physically recovered from their injuries.”

Transit Police are recommending charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“All three suspects have since been released with several conditions pending their next court appearance,” Steed said. Their names have not been released.

In addition, as a result of the investigation, on July 5 police armed with a residential search warrant seized four guns, “some with illegal modification,” ammo, bullet-proof body armor, 195 grams of fentanyl, 176 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 57 grams of cocaine, a 3D printer, ammunition press, approximately $10,000 in cash and an “improvised explosive device.”

“We hope that the outcomes in this case serve to demonstrate that anyone responsible for violence on or near the transit system will be held accountable,” Steed said.


