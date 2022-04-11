Three-car crash in Maple Ridge

Emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle car crash on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge, which was reported to have resulted in multiple patients.
At least one patient, a woman, was extricated from her vehicle by first responders, and immobilized on a spinal board.
There were three vehicles involved, and one has significant damage to both the front and rear. The call came in at about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.
Dewdney Trunk Road has been closed eastbound at Cottonwood Drive, and traffic re-routed. Traffic is crawling through area side streets.
Tow trucks are on the scene, and removing the damaged vehicles.
More details as they become available.
