Three-car crash in Maple Ridge

At least one person to hospital after MVA on Dewdney Trunk Road

Emergency responders are on scene of a three-vehicle crash on Dewdney Trunk Road. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle car crash on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge, which was reported to have resulted in multiple patients.

At least one patient, a woman, was extricated from her vehicle by first responders, and immobilized on a spinal board.

There were three vehicles involved, and one has significant damage to both the front and rear. The call came in at about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Dewdney Trunk Road has been closed eastbound at Cottonwood Drive, and traffic re-routed. Traffic is crawling through area side streets.

Tow trucks are on the scene, and removing the damaged vehicles.

More details as they become available.

