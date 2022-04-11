Emergency responders are on scene of a three-vehicle crash on Dewdney Trunk Road. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Emergency responders are on scene of a three-vehicle crash on Dewdney Trunk Road. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Three-car crash in Maple Ridge

At least one person to hospital after MVA on Dewdney Trunk Road

Emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle car crash on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge, which was reported to have resulted in multiple patients.

At least one patient, a woman, was extricated from her vehicle by first responders, and immobilized on a spinal board.

There were three vehicles involved, and one has significant damage to both the front and rear. The call came in at about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Dewdney Trunk Road has been closed eastbound at Cottonwood Drive, and traffic re-routed. Traffic is crawling through area side streets.

Tow trucks are on the scene, and removing the damaged vehicles.

More details as they become available.

READ ALSO: Man in custody after police incident in Maple Ridge

READ ALSO: Police release identity of man murdered in Maple Ridge

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
VIDEO: Multiple occupants pulled from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Just Posted

Emergency responders are on scene of a three-vehicle crash on Dewdney Trunk Road. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Three-car crash in Maple Ridge

A man is taken into custody by police. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Man in custody after police incident in Maple Ridge

Meadowridge School. (Google maps)
Students from Maple Ridge school win top prize in regional science fair

Darr Khunkhun from Maple Ridge was murdered Saturday. (IHIT/Special to The News)
Police release identity of man murdered in Maple Ridge