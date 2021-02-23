Three cars involved in Maple Ridge crash

A white Hyundai Tuscon rolled over onto its side after a collision at 228th Street and Abernethy Way. (Neil Corbett/ The News) A vehicle rolled over after a Tuesday morning collision in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/ The News) All occupants of the vehicles were removed from their cars safely. (Neil Corbett/ The News)

An SUV has rolled over during the morning rush hour in Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

A three-vehicle collision at 228th Street and Abernethy Way has resulted in a Hyundai Tucson on its side. A Honda Civic and a minivan are also involved.

Fire, RCMP, and ambulance responded to the call at 8:30 a.m.

There were just the three drivers involved, and all were able to walk away from the crash, with nobody was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Abernethy Way.

car accidentmaple ridge