Three chances to see federal candidates in action

Three all-candidates meetings have been set to allow voters in the Oct. 21 federal election to see their candidates for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding.

• First up, 100 Debates on the Environment will be hosting an event in Maple Ridge on Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society (12150 – 224th St.)

100 Debates on the Environment is a national initiative to hold non-partisan debates on the environment in 100 ridings across Canada.

• On Oct. 3, candidates will be invited to take part in a debate titled “Youth Employment: Today and Tomorrow.”

It will be held at Riverside Centre (20575 Thorne Ave.) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce will host an all -candidates meeting on Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fraserview Village Hall (22610 116th Ave.).

The moderator will be former Maple Ridge city councillor Corisa Bell.

The organizers will not be taking questions from the floor, but people who would like to put a query before the candidates can submit them to events@ridgemeadowschamber.com by 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Seating is limited and organizers are asking those attending to arrive early.

The candidates seeking election Oct. 21 are Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy; Conservative Marc Dalton; the Greens’ Ariane Jaschke, the NDP’s John Mogk; independent Steve Ranta, and Bryton Cherrier from the Peoples Party of Canada.