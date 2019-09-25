Three chances to see federal candidates in action

Public invited to all-candidates meetings for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

Three all-candidates meetings have been set to allow voters in the Oct. 21 federal election to see their candidates for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding.

• First up, 100 Debates on the Environment will be hosting an event in Maple Ridge on Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society (12150 – 224th St.)

100 Debates on the Environment is a national initiative to hold non-partisan debates on the environment in 100 ridings across Canada.

• On Oct. 3, candidates will be invited to take part in a debate titled “Youth Employment: Today and Tomorrow.”

It will be held at Riverside Centre (20575 Thorne Ave.) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce will host an all -candidates meeting on Oct. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fraserview Village Hall (22610 116th Ave.).

The moderator will be former Maple Ridge city councillor Corisa Bell.

The organizers will not be taking questions from the floor, but people who would like to put a query before the candidates can submit them to events@ridgemeadowschamber.com by 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Seating is limited and organizers are asking those attending to arrive early.

The candidates seeking election Oct. 21 are Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy; Conservative Marc Dalton; the Greens’ Ariane Jaschke, the NDP’s John Mogk; independent Steve Ranta, and Bryton Cherrier from the Peoples Party of Canada.

Previous story
One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

Just Posted

Three chances to see federal candidates in action

Public invited to all-candidates meetings for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

Cops for Cancer arrives in Maple Ridge

Tour de Coast has raised more than $620,000 so far

Flames face undefeated teams

Maple Ridge juniors still top conference despite losses

Dickson leads Canada at world lacrosse championships

Burrards prominant in tournament in Langley

C’usqunela opens Wednesday

Students and teachers to make official trek from Albion Sports Complex together as one

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Two arrested in one of three Downtown Eastside shootings in 24 hours

26-year-old Thomas Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Lorell Cardinal are in custody

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Most Read