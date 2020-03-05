Three competing to be BC Liberal candidate in Maple Ridge-Mission

Former councillor and a former MP in the running this spring

Three people, including a former city councillor and a MP, have received the OK from BC Liberal party headquarters to seek the nomination in Maple Ridge-Mission.

Dan Ruimy, Patrick Dobbyn and Corisa Bell have all been confirmed as contestants, said Deanie Wong, communications director with the BC Liberals.

Ruimy was a federal Liberal Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge for one term, before being defeated in last October’s federal election by Conservative Marc Dalton.

Bell served as a councillor with the City of Maple Ridge, from 2012 to 2014 and from 2015 to 2018.

Dobbyn, with no politicial experience, is a land and resource manager for Lafarge Canada, and is seeking the nomination because he wants to address the opioid crisis.

A nomination date hasn’t been set yet.


Most Read