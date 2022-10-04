Three escape rollover crash in Agassiz with only minor injuries

Three people were safely removed from the wreckage of a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Agassiz early Sunday morning. (Contributed Photo)

Three people were safely extracated from a severely damaged vehicle after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 9 and Morrow Road in Agassiz on Sunday (Oct. 2) morning.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent told The Observer the three occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries after they were removed from the wreckage. The investigation is ongoing with speed and alcohol being possible contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the RCMP at 604-796-2211. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

