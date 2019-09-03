Fire crews knocked down three fires over the long weekend. (THE NEWS/files)

Three fire calls over long weekend in Maple Ridge

Firefighters called to townhouse, car and shed fires

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue dealt with three different fires over the long weekend.

The most recent was Sunday just before 5 a.m., when a fire started on the exterior of a townhouse at 11757 – 207th Ave.

The fire spread up two storeys of the townhouse, and fire chief Howard Exner said it could have been more damaging if not for some helpful residents. Neighbours at the complex battled the blaze with a garden hose until firefighters arrived and extinguished it.

There were two fires on Saturday, the first being a car fire in the 22800-block of 132nd Avenue, which was reported at 9:23 a.m.

A Honda was destroyed, but firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to a nearby residence.

READ ALSO: Man in critical condition after balcony fall in Maple Ridge

A shed burned on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. in the 1200-block of 237th Street. The fire did spread to trees before it could be extinguished, but a nearby home and recreational vehicle were not burned.

The cause of these fires is still being investigated, said Exner.

 

