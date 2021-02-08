Three Maple Ridge elementary schools exposed to COVID-19

Monday morning sees three new COVID-19 elementary school exposure events in Maple Ridge.

Fraser Health is reporting the following exposures:

• Alouette elementary on Feb. 1, 2 and 3,

• Golden Ears elementary on Feb. 3 and 4, and

• Laity View elementary on Feb. 2.

These are reported as instances when at least one person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was at the schools in question.

Letters about these exposures have been sent to families at the schools from both School District 42 and Fraser Health.

Fraser Health has started contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health says no action is required unless parents are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact parents directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

The school district advises if families do not receive a phone call or letter, their child should continue attending school, and continue to do the daily health assessment protocols, which can be found on the district website.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home, says the district.