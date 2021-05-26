Three Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

There are three schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows that have been listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposure events.

Highland Park elementary in Pitt Meadows had a person with a confirmed case of the virus at the school on May 17.

Thomas Haney secondary in Maple Ridge had exposure events on May 18, 20 and 21.

Samuel Robertson Technical in Maple Ridge had an exposure on May 13.

Fraser Health has regularly provided this information during the pandemic, so school staff, students and parents can be assured that Public Health is following up in their community and exposure risks are being mitigated.

If parents do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school. Fraser Health asks that parents monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

More information and resources regarding schools and COVID-19 is available on the Fraser Health school resources for parents and teachers page or the BC Centre for Disease Control K-12 Schools website.