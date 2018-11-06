Three men allegedly tied to Lower Mainland gang conflict arrested, charged

RCMP says three young men are facing charges, after an investigation led to the seizure of drugs and cash

Police say three men allegedly tied to the ongoing gang conflict in Metro Vancouver have been arrested and charged.

According to a release, the investigation began when Surrey’s Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) received a report of uttering threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Investigators believe the alleged threats were related to the ongoing drug trade and gang conflict amongst parties known to one another, a Surrey RCMP release notes.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood on Nov. 2 and officers seized two starter pistols, a BB Gun, and an air-soft replica pistol.

Surrey RCMP says officers also seized “quantities of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and suspected crack cocaine, as well as other items consistent with drug trafficking” in addition to $4,200 in cash, “believed to be proceeds of street level drug sales.”

Surrey resident Sagar Virk, 18, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats and three counts of breach of conditions.

Twenty one-year-old Sandeep Mathroo, also of Surrey, is facing several charges, including one count of assault with a weapon, one count of using an imitation firearm while committing assault with weapon, uttering threats, mischief, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Surrey resident, 21-year-old Manjit Bahia, has been charged has been charged with one count of assault with weapon, one count of use imitation firearm while committing assault with weapon, uttering threats, use of an imitation firearm while uttering threats, and mischief.

All three of the accused have been remanded to custody, pending bail hearings.

“Our top priority remains public safety,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko in a release. “Our Surrey Gang Enforcement team and other specialized units, continue to investigate individuals who’s criminal activity puts public safety at risk, put pressure on gang members, and ensure they know they are not welcome in our city.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


