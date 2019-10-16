Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Three men charged in plot to kill ‘well known’ Vancouver drug trafficker

Police said fight was between rival gang members

Three men have been charged in connection to a plot to kill a “well known” Vancouver drug trafficker, Vancouver police said Wednesday.

Police said the investigation began last month after they learned of a plot to kill a Downtown Eastside drug trafficker by rival gang members. Vancouver police said the plot involved gang members from Redd Alert and Independent Soldiers.

Brian Kiraly-Miller, 26, of Vancouver, and Stefan Janic, 25, of New Westminster, were arrested Saturday night in Burnaby, and Cameron Oppenheim, 26, of Vancouver, was arrested Tuesday.

All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Vancouver police said the arrests should help turn the tide in the increased violence around Oppenheimer Park, which has see a heightened amount of violence and killings in recent months.

“We are still concerned about the proliferation of gun violence and brazen public shootings that have occurred in the Downtown Eastside,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“We will continue to focus our efforts on disrupting criminals that perpetuate violence in the neighbourhood.”

