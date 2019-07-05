Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

The approximate location of the epicentres of three aftershocks on B.C.’s north and central coasts on July 4, 2019, following a 6.2-magnitude quake the day before. (Earthquakes Canada)

Three aftershocks have rattled B.C.’s north and central coasts, one day after a magnitude 6.2 quake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean west of Bella Bella.

The tremors were barely 10 minutes apart and struck at around 6 a.m., Pacific time.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first, off Bella Bella, had a magnitude of 5.6.

Earthquakes Canada says the second, west of Port Hardy, measured 4.9, while the third west of Haida Gwaii, measured 4.7.

The U.S. Geological Survey website shows all three occurred at a depth of between five and 12 kilometres and were centred near the northern tip of the Juan de Fuca plate, one of three plates of the earth’s crust that meet off the B.C. coast.

B.C.’s emergency information site says none of the three quakes generated a tsunami and there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The Canadian Press

