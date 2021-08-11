A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community

Attack occurred outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people

Three people are in hospital after they were attacked by a polar bear in Nunavut’s Baffin region.

RCMP say the three were badly injured but are expected to recover.

Officers were dispatched to a report of the attack near some cabins yesterday afternoon outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people.

They were told three people had been taken to the local health centre.

Two women were later airlifted to the hospital in Iqaluit and a man was flown to a hospital in Ottawa.

RCMP say the polar bear was found dead at the site of the attack and transported to the wildlife office.

—The Canadian Press

