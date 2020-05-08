Three people injured after three motorcycle crashes in three hours in Abbotsford

Police urge motorcyclists and drivers to take care after trio of collisions on Thursday

Three motorcycle accidents in the span of just three hours has left three people with serious injuries.

The collisions have prompted Abbotsford Police to urge the public to take care on the roads.

A 54-year-old motorcyclist collided with a car at the intersection of Mt. Lehman Road and Fraser Highway. That crash left the biker with “life-threatening injuries,” police said in a press release issued Friday. The driver of the car, a Volkswagen Jetta, remained on scene and didn’t suffer serious injuries, Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said.

Several roads were closed.

Barely two hours later, two other motorcycle crashes occurred in Abbotsford.

At 4:41 p.m., a 42-year-old motorcyclist was headed northbound with a passenger on Gladwin Road. After passing a group of motorcycles, it struck a vehicle making a left-hand turned. The collision left both the motorcyclist and their passenger with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, police say. The driver of the other vehicle escaped unharmed.

Just 16 minutes after that crash, emergency crews responded to the intersection of McKee Road and McKinley Drive for another collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. That one, fortunately, resulted in no significant injuries to those involved.

Police are urging all drivers to take care on the roads.

In particular, they urge drivers to give extra space when passing motorcycles, keep in mind that motorcycles can be difficult to see at intersections, and leave their phones alone.

Motorcyclists are reminded to wear highly visible and protective equipment anytime they hit the road. They are also urged to take care at intersections, be cognizant of the power and speed of their bikes, and not to assume drivers can see them at all times.

Police also note that it can be difficult for drivers to judge a motorcycle’s distance and speed as they approach an intersection.

