A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. Halifax police say a student was arrested after three people were stabbed this morning at a high school in the Bedford area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Three people stabbed at high school in the Halifax area, student in custody

School was locked down and then closed for the remainder of the day

A student was arrested after three people were stabbed Monday morning at a high school in the Halifax area, police say.

The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

Police remained at the scene at Charles P. Allen High School in the suburb of Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police initially reported that four people had been stabbed, but they issued a statement lowering the number to three.

They confirmed that the suspect is a student at the school.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint at around 9:20 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later.

“The investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when available,” the police statement said.

The school was locked down and then closed for the remainder of the day.

Police have completed a search of the school and are working with school staff on releasing students from the property.

About 1,700 students attend the school, which serves those in grades 10 to 12.

