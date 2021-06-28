Three saved after float plane accident on Thomas Lake, north of Maple Ridge

Plane from Fort Langley Air that operates out of Pitt Meadows Airport

Fort Langley Air operates out of Pitt Meadows Regional Airport. (Special to The News)

A float plane has crashed on Thomas Lake, just north of Pitt Lake.

The accident happened about 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28 and involved a plane from Fort Langley Air, that operates out of Pitt Meadows Airport.

Unconfirmed reports say the plane ended up upside down in the water.

“It’s an ongoing accident investigation,” said Andy Blacker, chief pilot with Fort Langley Air.

“All I can say is the three occupants are safe and well and back in Pitt Meadows,” he said.

Blacker confirmed that the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the accident and that Fort Langley Air will be supporting their investigation.

Thomas Lake is located north of Pitt Lake, about 34 kilometres from Maple Ridge. It is a popular destination for fly fishing in the Greater Vancouver Regional District.

Fort Langley Air offers a combination of float plane pilot training, seaplane ratings, bush pilot certification, pilot u-fly seaplane packages, custom charters and tours of the B.C. west coast.

They have been training pilots for more than 30 years.