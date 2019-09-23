FILE - The Vancouver Police Department said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 that 49 per cent of the 453 firearms seized in the city so far this year were found in Oppenheimer Park and the Downtown Eastside. (Vancouver Police Department)

Three shootings in 24 hours on Downtown Eastside were targeted, police say

Vancouver police are looking for video in area of Hastings to Keefer and Dunlevy to Heatley

Vancouver police are investigating three shootings in the Downtown Eastside that sent four people to hospital in less than 24 hours.

The first shooting was Sunday just before 4 p.m. at East Hastings and Dunlevy Avenue. Police say the victim, a 50-year-old Surrey man, is in hospital with serious injuries.

About two hours later, police responded to the area of East Pender and Abbott for a second shooting. A 28-year-old Langley man and 25-year-old Surrey man were injured, and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a third shooting near East Hastings and Abbott sent a 50-year-old Vancouver man to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the three shootings were targeted and possibly linked to gang activity.

No arrests have been reported.

Police are increasing resources in the area and the department’s public safety trailer with a camera will also be deployed around the neighbourhood.

“These three shootings, in such a short time frame, highlight the escalating violence in the Downtown Eastside,” said Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow. “Criminals are looking to take advantage of the current situation and are putting vulnerable people at risk.”

READ MORE: Police warn of escalating violence, weapons in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Anyone with dashcam or cell phone video in the area of Hastings to Keefer and Dunlevy to Heatley near the time of the shootings is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Just Posted

Along the Fraser: Will there be salmon five years from now?

Effects of huge slide into Fraser River unknown

Maple Ridge mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

‘Absolutely, utterly destroyed:’ Mission man, dog return from deployment to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

Andy Krzus and his Belgian shepherd Nika were part of a 13-member urban search and rescue team

Kanaka Open Mic features the musical group Trilogy

The popular open mic is heading into its 11th year

Allco Fish Hatchery celebrates 40 in Maple Ridge

Rain fails to dampen spirits at annual Rivers Day event

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

Three shootings in 24 hours on Downtown Eastside were targeted, police say

Vancouver police are looking for video in area of Hastings to Keefer and Dunlevy to Heatley

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Most Read