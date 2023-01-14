Three stolen vehicles recovered by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Mission RCMP and the Air One helicopter were used to surveil and arrest the three suspects

RCMP’s Air One helicopter was used in the surveillance of two suspects driving a stolen blue truck in Maple Ridge on Jan. 12. (Marc Grandmaison/Special to The News)

A series of stolen vehicles in Maple Ridge have been recovered and three suspects are now in police custody after Ridge Meadows RCMP concluded its multi-day surveillance operation.

Sgt. Amanda Harnett of the Ridge Meadows RCMP said that this case involved combined efforts from the Specialized Response Team (SRT) and the Street Enforcement Unit (SEU).

“On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report of a blue, Ford F250 truck being stolen from the 11300-block area of 238 street,” said Harnett.

“On Thursday, Jan. 5, police received a report of another Ford truck missing, this time a white F250 from the 12100-block area of Dunbar street.”

Later on Jan. 5, the SRT spotted the stolen white truck while patrolling the community. The SEU were alerted and established surveillance on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the driver that same day.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the blue truck was located at a private residence in the 11800-block of 232 Street. Surveillance was once again established by the SEU, and a male and female were seen driving the vehicle toward Mission.

With the help of Mission RCMP and the RCMP’s Air One helicopter, the two suspects were arrested and the vehicle was recovered along with a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

“This is a fantastic example of how all our Ridge Meadows units, along with our integrated teams such as Air One and our neighbouring RCMP detachments all work collaboratively together resulting in three prolific offenders off our streets,” said Sgt. Harnett.

“We are thrilled to help recover these stolen items and get them back to their rightful owners. It’s a nice way to end our week.”