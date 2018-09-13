Three studies look at Maple Ridge transit future

B-Line arrives in Maple Ridge late next year, says TransLink. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge will look at land-use and impacts along Lougheed Highway in preparation for the start of B-Line bus service next year.

The B-line service will connect Haney Place Mall to Coquitlam Central SkyTrain station, with travel time estimated at 40 minutes and frequency of every 10 minutes, during peak hours.

The study will look at land uses along Lougheed from 222nd Street to Maple Ridge’s western border and include properties on the south side of the highway, as well as the north side of Dewdney Trunk Road.

The goal is to ensure that jobs, services, and housing are integrated with the future B-Line bus service, said a release from the city Thursday.

After consulting with residents, recommendations will be developed to ensure that Maple Ridge has a long-term plan to manage the housing demands and development along the transportation corridor.

Lougheed Highway has previously been considered a route for rapid transit, if it ever arrives in Maple Ridge.

However, the Maple Ridge study is just one of three transportation study projects taking place in the region.

Metro Vancouver also is doing a Lougheed Corridor Land Use and Monitoring Study, which will provide background for the city’s efforts.

And TransLink is currently updating the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Area Transport Plan, which will provide a framework for all transit services in both cities.

Mayor Nicole Read said previously she’s concerned that Maple Ridge could get a downgraded version of a B-Line service as parts of Metro Vancouver take precedence.

Metro Vancouver’s Lougheed Corridor Land Use and Monitoring Study will involve Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam.

Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker said the intent is to ensure enough land is set aside in the corridor for rapid transit at some point in the future. The review of Pitt Meadows’s official community plan now underway will also consider the transportation studies, Becker added.

The B-Line will stop on Laity and 203rd streets in Maple Ridge and Harris Road in Pitt Meadows, although other stops could be added.