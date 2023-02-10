THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three teens from Abbotsford and Langley charged after ‘unprovoked attack’ in Vancouver

Police say victim, 29, suffered serious injuries in assault

Two Abbotsford teens and one from Langley have been charged in relation to an incident on Saturday (Feb. 4) in which a 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Vancouver.

A press release from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said the victim was visting from Vancouver Island. He was walking near Seymour and Dunsmuir Street around 4:30 a.m. when he was assaulted by a group of strangers, police said.

They said the attack was unprovoked.

ALSO SEE: Man arrested after downtown Vancouver assault spree

The press release said officers had been patrolling the area after reports of a group of teens knocking over planters and kicking doors, and they located the injured victim. The suspects were arrested nearby.

Charges of assault causing bodily harm have now been laid against the two Abbotsford boys, ages 15 and 17, and the one from Langley, age 18.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewscrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation declares emergency over drug and alcohol crisis
Next story
Meet the new executive director of Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Kristi Maier has been the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows since October, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Meet the new executive director of Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The federal electoral district of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge will take in part of Mission. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding left intact, no ‘dog’s breakfast’

Etienne Siew was one of the performers showcased at last year’s Music on the Wharf concerts. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Deadline for Music on the Wharf applications fast approaching

Ridge Meadows RCMP marked their largest-ever seizure of fentanyl, along with other hard drugs on the Feb. 2, 2022 bust in Maple Ridge and New Westminster. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Charges laid against three individuals involved in Maple Ridge drug operation