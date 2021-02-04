Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge to close

One of the Haney Place Mall’s anchor tenants is leaving

Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall will close its doors. (The News files)

The Thrifty Foods store in the Haney Place Mall will be closing.

The media department from Sobeys, the parent company for Thrifty Foods, confirmed the closure, which will take effect on Saturday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

The announcement came down on Tuesday.

“The decision to close a store is never taken lightly. There are a number of factors that are taken into consideration when making the decision to close a store. We are very thankful to the Maple Ridge community for shopping (at) our store,” said an email from Sobeys media relations.

“We are grateful for the service our store team has provided to customers in Maple Ridge and we are working closely with impacted employees. As always, we will support all employees who are transitioning to new career opportunities outside of the company.”

There are no other store closure announcements being made.

Thrifty Foods was bought by Sobeys in 2007, and the new store in Maple Ridge opened in 2012.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Flori Chaykowski said she remembers that when it originally opened the store was open 24 hours, which was a first for a grocer in the city. Soon, however, the hours were scaled back.

“Everyone has their favourite for grocery stores, so this is bad news,” said Chaykowski of the closure.

She said the closure came as a complete surprise.

Walmart opened in Haney Place Mall in December of 2015, replacing a Target store.

In addition to Thrifty, Sobeys also owns Safeway, FreshCo, IGA and other stores.

More details as they become available.