Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall will close its doors. (The News files)

Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall will close its doors. (The News files)

Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge to close

One of the Haney Place Mall’s anchor tenants is leaving

The Thrifty Foods store in the Haney Place Mall will be closing.

The media department from Sobeys, the parent company for Thrifty Foods, confirmed the closure, which will take effect on Saturday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

The announcement came down on Tuesday.

“The decision to close a store is never taken lightly. There are a number of factors that are taken into consideration when making the decision to close a store. We are very thankful to the Maple Ridge community for shopping (at) our store,” said an email from Sobeys media relations.

“We are grateful for the service our store team has provided to customers in Maple Ridge and we are working closely with impacted employees. As always, we will support all employees who are transitioning to new career opportunities outside of the company.”

There are no other store closure announcements being made.

Thrifty Foods was bought by Sobeys in 2007, and the new store in Maple Ridge opened in 2012.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Flori Chaykowski said she remembers that when it originally opened the store was open 24 hours, which was a first for a grocer in the city. Soon, however, the hours were scaled back.

“Everyone has their favourite for grocery stores, so this is bad news,” said Chaykowski of the closure.

She said the closure came as a complete surprise.

READ ALSO:B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

READ ALSO: Hudson’s Bay permanently laying off more than 600 workers

Walmart opened in Haney Place Mall in December of 2015, replacing a Target store.

In addition to Thrifty, Sobeys also owns Safeway, FreshCo, IGA and other stores.

More details as they become available.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businessmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool is good news for B.C. sex workers
Next story
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

Just Posted

Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall will close its doors. (The News files)
Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge to close

One of the Haney Place Mall’s anchor tenants is leaving

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge vet speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton

Darker areas of the map show higher number of cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population.
COVID-19 infection rates dropping in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Latest CDC stats show public is flattening the curve

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

Comes as province mandates more mask wearing in B.C. high schools, middle schools

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Climate crisis needs attention now

Trudeau should follow Biden’s lead and take action immediately

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police spent $42K on PR firm after assault allegations against chief’s wife

Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu said the bill was covered by the department’s 2020 budget

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

Most Read