Throat injury call brings large Ridge Meadows RCMP response

Ridge Meadows RCMP provided a large police response in relation to what originally came in as a serious injury call on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., police received a 911 call from a woman in the 22300 block area of Lougheed Highway stating that a man was suffering from a serious injury to his throat, which may have been self inflicted. Multiple police and Emergency Health Service members responded to the call as quickly as possible, to get the victim necessary medical aid and ensure his safety, said Const. Julie Klaussner.

Upon arrival, police learned that the incident was not as initially reported. The investigation revealed that an altercation involving two men and a female had occurred, however no serious throat injuries were discovered.

One man and the woman were taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.

Both men were arrested on assault-related offences.

“A call of this nature is going to be taken very seriously, and this is why the public will see such a significant response,” said Klaussner. “It is always best that we respond appropriately and scale back as needed.”

The property involved in the incident has been secured pending a search warrant.