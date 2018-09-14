Flooding in Maple Ridge near the Haney Bypass on Friday evening after a severe storm. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Severe storm forces evacuation of Maple Ridge homeless camp

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Severe rains and hail brought flooding to Maple Ridge streets on Friday evening, and the homeless camp had to be evacuated.

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read wrote on the Anita Place Tent City Facebook page that the city had deployed its emergency response protocols to ensure life safety at the camp.

According to another report, tent city residents were taken to the gym at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning for Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Surrey and Langley earlier in the day.

A thunderstorm hit the Lower Mainland, snarling rush-hour traffic and rain and hail flooded Maple Ridge streets.

According to reports, part of the roof at Valley Fair Mall collapsed.

 

