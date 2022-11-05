Tick, tock, change the clocks

Local residents regain the hour they lost when they moved their clocks head last spring

Mornings will be brighter starting Sunday, at least for a a little bit as British Columbia turns clocks back one hour to end Daylight Saving Time.

Technically the clocks are turned from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, but most people change the clocks before turning in Saturday evening or make the change first thing Sunday.

While most people in B.C. support moving to permanent daylight saving time, the provincial government has yet to change the law, but has held discussions with Washington State, Oregon and California, which are seeking to end it.

.

• READ MORE: Cheers to Oktoberfest fundraiser

• READ MORE: PNE adding $9M roller coaster

.