The clocks fall back one hour on Nov. 6, 2022. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

The clocks fall back one hour on Nov. 6, 2022. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

Tick, tock, change the clocks

Local residents regain the hour they lost when they moved their clocks head last spring

Mornings will be brighter starting Sunday, at least for a a little bit as British Columbia turns clocks back one hour to end Daylight Saving Time.

Technically the clocks are turned from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, but most people change the clocks before turning in Saturday evening or make the change first thing Sunday.

While most people in B.C. support moving to permanent daylight saving time, the provincial government has yet to change the law, but has held discussions with Washington State, Oregon and California, which are seeking to end it.

.

• READ MORE: Cheers to Oktoberfest fundraiser

• READ MORE: PNE adding $9M roller coaster

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Windstorm forces shutdown of Golden Ears Park

Just Posted

The clocks fall back one hour on Nov. 6, 2022. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)
Tick, tock, change the clocks

Motorists were turned back at the entrance to Golden Ears Park Saturday morning due to fallen power lines. (Jack Emberly photo)
Windstorm forces shutdown of Golden Ears Park

This is the third year that the City of Pitt Meadows has asked local artists to submit entries to possibly be used on the city’s annual holiday card. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Deadline fast approaching for City of Pitt Meadows holiday card submissions

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy at the swearing in ceremony. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Our View: Join us in welcoming our new civic leaders

Pop-up banner image